Police arraign 3 for alleged attempted culpable homicide in Benue

By Emmanuel Antswen

Makurdi, July 22, 2020 Benue Police Command on Wednesday arraigned Terkimbi Weghwase, 30, Fater Apechian, 35, and Alfred Weghwase, 22, before a Makurdi Upper Area Court for alleged criminal conspiracy, intimidation and attempted culpable homicide.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Veronica Shaagee, told the court that E.T. Tor & Associates on behalf of one Daniel Ornguga on June 22, filed a petition to the Benue Police Command which was later transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department, Makurdi.

The petitioner alleged that the complainant’s son was attacked by the accused persons and others in the farm.

“Sometime in the month of June 2020 at about 0800hrs, his son Solomon Ornguga went to the farm and was attacked by the following persons: Alfred Weghwase, Terkimbi Weghwase, Fater Apechian, Ortery Orhumbuga, Ushahemba Ancha and Aondoaseer Mvendaga.

“All of them are of the same address and with intent to kill him.

“Alfred Weghwase used a cutlass and gave his son a deep cut on the hand when he used his hand to block the attempt by Alfred to cut off his head,” the prosecutor recounted.

According to her, the petitioner further stated that he has been receiving threats from the accused that they will kill him.

She said the accused, Terkimbi Weghwase, Fater Apechian, and Alfred Weghwase were arrested during Police investigation while the others are still at large.

The Police Prosecutor further said that the offense contravened sections 97, 398 and 230 of the Penal Code Laws of Benue State, 2004.

However, when the case came up for mention no plea was taken for want of jurisdiction.

The Magistrate, Ms Rose Iyorshe, therefore, remanded the accused persons at the Federal Maximum Correctional Centre, Makurdi, and adjourned the case until Aug. 7, for further mention.

