Ogun Govt urges farmers to adhere to COVID-19 preventive measures

By Joy Akinsanya

Ijebu-Ode (Ogun), July 21, 2020 The Ogun Government on Tuesday urged farmers in the state to adhere strictly to all necessary preventive measures, in their daily activities, to curtail the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Adeola Odedina, the state Commisioner for Agriculture, gave the advice on Tuesday, while flagging off the awareness programme for farmers on COVID-19.

It was jointly organised by the Federal and Ogun Governments, in conjunction with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Assisted Value Chain Development (VCDP) at Ijebu North East in Atan area of the state.

Odedina said there was need for awareness of farmers at this period, adding that farming had become a safe haven for many who had lost their jobs to COVID-19 pandemic.

He also urged farmers and other stakeholders in the sector to observe all healthy measures such as regular washing of hands with soap, use of sanitiser, and face masks, among others.

Odedina advised farmers to consult health officials promptly, if they noticed any symptom in their body or anyone around them.

“Let wash our hands regularly with soap and running water, sanitise our hands and also avoid the crowdy environment by maintaining social distancing.

”Let’s also ensure the use face masks while in the farm and in public places,” he said.

Odedina said that Gov. Dapo Abiodun-led administration had never relent on the payment of the counterparts​ fund for the value chain development programme.

He said that the state government had cleared over 200 hectares of land in the area for other agricultural activities.

The commissioner said that the state government had also facilitated the VCDP programmes in three additional local government areas to make it eight in all.

Odedina, had led officials of his ministry as well as the Transition Committee members of the Local Government to evaluate the operating capacity of the Mill.

He said that full operation would commence soon at the Combined Rice Mill in Atan, Ijebu North-East Local Government area of the state.

The commissioner added that the state governor, had approved the construction of industrial borehole as well as installation of industrial generator to enhance its operation.

“The 10 tons per day Rice Milling Machine was donated by the Federal Government on the condition that the state government will provide other materials to make it work.

“We have not been able to put it to use, because those materials were not in place.

“I am happy to inform you that these materials are now available, which the governor had graciously approved,” he said.

In his remarks, Mr Olusegun Odunola, Chairman, Transmission Committee, Ijebu North-East Local Government, appreciated the state government for its various interventions on food security and jobs creation through agricultural programmes.

Odunola said that the rice mill facility would no doubt assist rice value chain farmers and as well provide employment.

He promised adequate maintenance of the area and procedure of more lands for expansion and other agriculture purposes.

