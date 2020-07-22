Nursing Council inducts 46 graduates of Babcock University

By Razak Owolabi

Abuja, July 22, 2020 The Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) has formally inducted 46 newly-qualified Nursing graduates of Babcock University in Ogun into the professional body.

A statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday by Joshua Suleiman, Babcock’s Director of Marketing and Communications, announced that the virtual induction ceremony was held on July 16, 2020.

According to the statement, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ademola Tayo described the University’s 13th Nursing induction ceremony as “historic and first of its kind”.

“Though not more than a quarter of the inductees were physically present in compliance with government’s protocol on social distancing, it proffered opportunity for the graduates to move on with their lives,” Tayo said.

The statement said Tayo and other officers at the event urged the graduates to be real change agents and reflect positive values in discharging their duties.

“You must be good ambassadors of Babcock. Nursing is selflessness and love.

“You owe it to society to turn your knowledge into nurture and care,” the vice-chancellor said.

He equally implored them to build their future on integrity, a compassionate lifestyle and professional ethics.

In her paper, “Surviving the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Role of the Nurse’’, the Guest Speaker, Prof. Omolola Irinoye of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, called on the inductees to constantly seek knowledge.

Irinoye also urged them to manage emotional drainage and glean lessons from previous epidemics as well as conceptualise programmes in coping with COVID-19.

In the statement, NMCN’ Registrar, Alhaji Faruk Abubakar, represented by a Director, Mrs. Stella Godswill, advised the inductees to raise the bar of professional standards and uphold the moral values imbibed in their training.

The statement added that the Dean of the School of Nursing, Prof. Ezekiel Ajao, advised the new inductees to honour the professional code of conduct.

“I charge you to be temperate at all times; be considerate, patient and Christ-like. Be assertive in an intelligent way.

“Be a team-player and go into the world to be an angel of light,” Ajao said.

Echoing similar counsel, Associate Vice President, Institutional Effectiveness at Babcock, Prof. Constance Nwosu, told the graduates to “work as Christ did and go beyond the call of duty to give your patients all round care”.

“Be a source of hope and cause people to give the glory to God. Even if they die, they will die knowing someone cared,” Nwosu said.

Senior Vice President, Academics, Prof. Iheanyichukwu Okoro, presented plaques to the best three graduating students- Chinweuche Ajaegbu, Gbenga Elijah and Kafayat Lawal at the occasion.

“Babcock helped me realised my dreams of acquiring my Bachelor in Nursing Sciences. Thank God for crowning my efforts with success,’’ Elijah, who is already a registered nurse said.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...