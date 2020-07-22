Kwara Govt swears in members Judicial, Assembly Services’ commissions

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

Ilorin, July 22, 2020 Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has said that the state government was making efforts to recover public patrimonies that were unlawfully taken away.

He stated this in Ilorin on Tuesday at the swearing in of members of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and Assembly Services Commission (ASC).

According to the governor, his administration is determined at all times to prioritise people’s welfare.

“Our administration is pursuing a developmental agenda that is centred around the people

“We are determined to give our people a new lease of life. This would be made easier in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility

“But peace is not sustainable without justice and fairness. For too long, our people have had their patrimony taken away in the most brazen and fraudulent circumstances

“We have a historic duty to restore sanity and return to the people what belonged to them. That recovery process, while long drawn, has since begun in the most lawful manner,” AbdulRazaq said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of the JSC are Titus Ashaolu SAN; Lawal Jimoh; Dr Saliu Ajia; and Aliyu Umar.

The governor urged the appointees to justify the trust reposed in them.

“My congratulations to you is borne out of the fact that your choice is a manifestation of what you have stood for over the years

“You have all distinguished yourself as senior citizens with track records of integrity and selfless service to our people

“I therefore urge you to always consider this record in everything that you do as members of this statutory commission”, the governor said.

Mr Titus Ashaolu, who spoke on behalf of the JSC members, thanked the governor for the appointment

“We express our sincere appreciation for finding us worthy of this appointment

“We promise to do our best as members of the JSC not to disappoint you in your efforts to uplift the state and ensure the progress of the judiciary”, said Ashaolu.

NAN reports that the governor also swore in members of the House of Assembly Service Commission: Yusuf AbdulRasheed (Chairman), Gbemisola Oguntimehin, Kolawole Bashirat, Ganiyu Taofiq and Mohammed Saidu.

AbdulRasheed, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, thanked AbdulRazaq for reposing so much trust in youths and women.

“I want to appreciate the confidence, the trust, and the belief you have in our generation that we can make things happen

” It is worthy of note that this is about the first time in the history of the state that we have a governor that has so much belief in the youths and women, and gives them so much responsibility to handle state affairs,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...