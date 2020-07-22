Gen. Nyam takes over as Commander Corps Artillery, Kontagora

By Aminu Garko

Kontagora (Niger), July 22, 2020 Maj.-Gen. James Nyam has on Wednesday taken over as the new Commander Corps of Artillery, Kontagora, Niger.

Gen. Nyam took over from Maj.-Gen. US Yakubu.

He congratulated his predecessor for a successful tour of duty and promised to sustain the giant stride he had achieved.

He also promised to sustain the growth of the Corps.

In his remarks he outgoing Commander of the Corps, Gen. US Yakubu, outlined the giant strides which he said the corps had made in research and development during his tenure.

Others include: development of fire control equipment and modification of artillery guns.

He urged the new commander to sustain the tempo for optimal performance.

He commended officers and men of the corps for their zeal, commitment and loyalty which they exhibited during his tenure,.

” I urge you to support the new Commander to carry the corps to greater heights as I will always have the corps at my heart,”Gen. Yakubu said.

High points of the event were the signing of handing and taking over notes, decoration of the new Commander with the Corps Insignia, handing over of the command flag and lowering and hoisting of flags.

