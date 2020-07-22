Funtua’s death, loss to Nigeria, business community, patriots – APC governors

By Deji Abdulwahab

Abuja, July 22, 2020 The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has described the death of the founder of the defunct Democrat Newspapers, Malam Isa Funtua, as a loss to Nigeria and business community.

PGF Chairman, Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi, who said this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, also extended condolences to President Muhammadu Buhari, people and government of Katsina State.

“We received the death of Malam Isa Funtua with heavy heart and gratitude to Allah for a life well blessed.

“We, the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), join the family, President Muhammadu Buhari, people and government of Katsina State and the nation to pray for the repose of the soul of our dear and beloved Malam Isa Funtua,” Bagudu said

