Food security: NGO calls for improved agricultural yield, enhanced preservation

By Stanley Nwanosike

Enugu, July 22, 2020 An NGO, the Amaka Chiwuike-Uba Foundation (ACUF), has called for modalities to improve agricultural yield and enhance agricultural produce processing and preservation to ensure food security in the country.

The Chairman, Board of ACUF, Dr Chiwuike Uba, made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Wednesday.

Uba said that through these modalities and renewed thinking adopted by advanced and industrialised countries; they were able to ensure bumper harvest and cheap food prices all-year-round for their people.

“To address the food insecurity challenges, Nigeria needs to concentrate on how to increase the yield per hectare of farmland and also on food processing and preservation.

“Instead of the current obsession with increasing the land area for cultivation, which is being diminished by the growing population.

“More so, this new and renewed thinking on modern modalities for agricultural yield and agro-allied processing and preservation has become necessary given the exploding population, predicted to reach 800 million in the year 2100.

“Whereas there will be more demand for food to be produced; there will be limited cropland area.

“In fact, the projected land area to be available per person for farming in the year 2100 under a medium assumption is only 504m2 as against the current 2,100m2 in the year 2020,’’ Uba, a Development Economist said.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...