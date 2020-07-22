FEC: Head of Service, Ministries of Interior, Education, Sports, others make presentations

By Ismaila Chafe

Abuja, July 22, 2020 President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the ninth virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the State House, Abuja.

NAN reports that those in attendance include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari

Others are the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs Folashade Yemi-Esan and Alhaji Lai Mohammed (Information and Culture) as well as

The Ministers, who are expected to make presentations at the meeting, include Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, Minister of State for Education; Zainab Ahmed, Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning; Ra’uf Aregbesola, Interior

The other ministers also physically attending the meeting at the Council Chambers include the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr Sunday Dare and that of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

NAN reports that a minute silence was observed in honour of late Isma’ila Isa Funtua, onetime Minister of Water Resources (1983) during the defunct Shagari administration.

Funtua died of cardiac arrest on July 20

