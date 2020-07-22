Estate developer partners NYSC to build skill centre

By Franca Ofili

Abuja, July, 22, 2020 Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, the Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) says that the scheme’s partnership with Hall 7 Project, a private estate developing company, has been rejigged to yield greater results.

The information is in a statement by Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, the Director, Press and Public Relations of the corps on Wednesday in Abuja.

Adeyemi stated that the NYSC boss made that known when the Chief Executive Officer of Hall 7 Project, Mr Olayinka Braimoh, paid him a visit recently.

Ibrahim said that the scheme would continue to strive toward empowering corps members for job creation.

He said “jobs are not available like before and COVID-19 has caused serious economic meltdown.

“We are ready for your collaboration that will bring tremendous benefits to members and other youths in the country.”

The director general said that a visit was earlier paid to Braimoh to revisit an agreement earlier reached by the two entities in respect of the construction of a skill acquisition centre in Ezi community, Delta.

He said that the expansion of the scheme’s skills acquisition programme was one of the five policy thrusts of his administration which underscored the vigour with which he pursued it.

He welcomed the plan by the developer to erect, furnish and donate an ultra-modern skills acquisition centre for the training of corps members and other youths.

Braimoh then revealed that Hall 7 Project and NYSC had already signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the issue.

He said that a curriculum for the various skill sets had already been developed, awaiting the scheme’s approval for work to begin; and expressed delight at Ibrahim’s passion for the project to come to fruition.

He added that the inspiration behind the philanthropic gesture was his desire to give back to the society, for the benefit of mankind.

He commended the scheme “for the unwavering commitment to youth empowerment over the years through skills acquisition and entrepreneurship development training.

“We will support the scheme’s skill acquisition and also ensure sustainability of the project.”

