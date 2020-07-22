Enugu Govt. hands over traffic control tools to Transport Ministry

By Nicholas Obisike

Enugu, July 22, 2020 (NAN) Enugu State Government on Wednesday commissioned and handed over two vehicles and five Motorcycle to Enugu State Ministry of Transport (MOT), to ensure efficient enforcement of traffic rules in the state.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Mrs Cecelia Ezeilo, commissioned and handed over the working tools to MOT and urged the officials to be more efficient in service.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the working tools included a Mack tow van, five VIO motorcycles and a pickup tow van.

Ezeilo expressed satisfaction with MOT’s effort in maintaining traffic and order in the state.

She brought to the notice of the ministery that the government wanted them to ensure all traffic rules and order were strictly obeyed by men in the capital territory.

”On behalf of the governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, I therefore commission and hand over these working tools to you,” Ezeilo said.

In his speech, the Commissioner for Transport in the he state, Mr Mathias Ekweremadu, said that the ministry applied for the working tools some months ago.

”We applied to the state government for these tools few months ago to enable the ministry of transport to excel in our duty.

”The Ministry of Transport has campaigned against driving while drunk, carrying kids in front of the car, ‘over’ speeding, traffic violation and others,” he said.

He said that the motorcycles would help his men to arrest those who were taking laws into thier hands.

Mr Ogbonna Idike, the permanent secretary in the ministry, also appreciated the state government for approving the purchase of the working tools and promised their judicious use in serving the people of the state.

