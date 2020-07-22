Edo Judiciary begins vacation Aug. 3

By Imelda Osayande

Benin, July 22, 2020 Edo Judiciary says it will begin annual vacation on Aug. 3.

A statement by Mr Williams Aziegbemhin, the Chief Registrar, on Wednesday in Benin, quoted the Chief Judge, Justice Esther Edigin as saying the vacation would end on Sept. 11.

Edigin said that during the annual vacation, one Vacation Judge, Justice Efe Ikponmwonba shall sit in Benin Judicial Division to entertain only urgent civil, revenue and criminal matters.

“The matters to be entertained during this period, shall be fresh matters of utmost urgency filed during the vacation and not connected with matters already pending in the courts.

“However, the cases pending before the regular court, may be heard with the leave of Judge in charge of that court and by the consent of learned counsel to both parties,” Edigin said.

