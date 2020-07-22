DPR charges lubricant producers on export

By Solomon Asowata

Lagos, July 22, 2020 Mr Auwalu Sarki, Director, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has enjoined lubricant producers in the country to look beyond the shores of Nigeria and target the export market in the distribution of their products.

A statement signed by Mr Paul Osu, Head, Public Affairs, DPR on Wednesday in Lagos, said Sarki gave the charge when he hosted members of the Lubricant Producers Association of Nigeria (LUPAN) in a virtual meeting recently.

Sarki noted that members of LUPAN had the capacity and resources to produce for exports, as was done in the past.

He assured the members that DPR would provide adequate support through its robust regulatory framework to enable them to achieve the mandate.

The DPR boss stated that the value created by LUPAN to the Nigerian economy was immeasurable.

According to him, the DPR, as the regulator of the oil and gas industry in Nigeria, places high premium on its relationship with the association as partners in the realisation of government’s aspiration for the sector.

He advised LUPAN to see DPR as a business enabler that is always ready to ensure investment success and sustainability for all stakeholders in the oil and gas sector.

Sarki also emphasised the need for better strategic partnership and continuous collaboration between DPR and LUPAN.

He reiterated that DPR was working with relevant government agencies to check the influx of sub-standard lubricants into the country and that solution would soon be provided for LUPAN members.

The DPR boss informed the members that the department would soon begin the implementation of a digital solution, using the short code messaging system to check for adulterated lubricants in the country.

On his part, the President of LUPAN, Alhaji Mustapha Adio, said that the association would continue to partner DPR for the development of the lubricant market in Nigeria.

He also commended the positive interventions of DPR in the creation of enabling business environment for its members.

