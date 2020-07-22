DiamondXtra season 12: Access Bank splashes N87.74m on 1,000 customers

By Chinyere Joel-Nwokeoma

Lagos, July 22, 2020 Access Bank Plc on Wednesday splashed N87.74 million on over 1,000 customers who emerged winners at the second quarterly draw of DiamondXtra Season 12 reward scheme.

Mr Rob Giles, the bank’s Head, Retail Product Insight and Capabilities, said the winners emerged five categories.

He said the categories were: Salary-4-Life, Rent Allowance for a year, N1million Business Grant, as well as the latest reward category and Family Health Insurance Cover for a year.

“This savings scheme has been a success since its launch in 2008 and we intend to keep on impacting our customers positively,” Giles said.

Giles noted that over N5.4 billion had been doled out to customers in prize money since the inception of DiamondXtra promo initiative in 2008.

He stated that bank recently launched a variant of DiamondXtra tagged ‘XtraWins’

where customers were rewarded with daily, weekly and monthly cash rewards.

“We are trying to make the prizes more accessible so that more Nigerians can win every year, and the introduction of the XtraWins daily draws allows us reward more customers frequently.

“We are trying to make the prizes more accessible so that more Nigerians can win every year, and the introduction of the XtraWins daily draws allows us reward more customers frequently.

Adaeze Ume, Head, Consumer Banking, Access Bank, said the motivation behind the XtraWins initiative was the need to transform the lives of customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ume said the bank launched the XtraWins rewards to show appreciation to customers for their patronage and loyalty.

According to her, the XtraWins rewards customers with daily, weekly and monthly cash prizes ranging from N500 to one million naira when they maintain a minimum of N1,000 in their accounts and conduct at least three transactions daily using USSD.

“The beauty about the Xtrawins campaign is that winners emerge everyday and we have rewarded over 8,000 customers in nine weeks,” Ume added.

Speaking shortly after receiving the Salary-4-Life cheque at his branch in Onitsha, 59-year-old Dominic Akaraka expressed his excitement and urged Nigerians to partake in the initiative as it was real.

He said: “I have been banking with Access Bank for more than 10 years now.

“The first time I got a call from the bank that I won the star prize, I warned the person not to call me again and I hung up the phone thinking it was a fraudster.

“But when they called again I decided to give them a listening ear only to discover when I visited my branch that I had won the star prize of Salary-4-Life, which means I would be paid N100,000 every month for 20 years.

“I am too excited and short of words. I am 59 years old with a wife and six children.

“Before I got this call from Access Bank, I and my family have been going through financial challenges and business has been very slow and unprofitable due to the lockdown and restriction of business activities within the state,” Akaraka said.

Access Bank, through DiamondXtra, an interest yielding hybrid account which allows deposit of both cash and third party cheques, has given away over N5 billion in cash and household items to over 15,000 loyal customers over the last 10 years.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...