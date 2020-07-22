Development : Nasarawa Assembly urges Govt. to pay its SDGs counterpart fund.

By Mohammed Baba Busu

Lafia, July 22, 2020 The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has urged the State Government to pay its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) counterpart fund to enable the state to benefit from the intervention as economic activities are gradually picking up amidst COVID-19.

Alhaji Ibrahim Muluku, (APC-Nassarawa Eggon East), the Chairman, House Committee on SDGs, made the call when the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Gov. Abdullahi Sule on SDGs, Mr Murtala Mohammed, led other members of the SDGs on an oversight function to the committee at the assembly’s complex on Wednesday in Lafia.

Muluku said that SDGs has helped a lot in improving on the lives of the people of the state through its various intervention programmes.

” We invited you to assess your budget performance for the year under review as the constitution has empowered us to do so.

” We have appropriated fund for the SDGs, hence the need of the invitation in order to know your performances and challenges, ” he said.

He assured of the committee’s readiness to support SDGs programmes to succeed.

Earlier, Mohammed thanked the committee for the support it had been enjoying from it.

He said that SDGs had played critical roles in advancing socioeconomic development in the state.

The SSA lamented how COVID-19 affected the release of fund for the execution of the SDGs projects in the state.

He has identified funding as a major factor affecting the execution of its projects.

