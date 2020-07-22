Dearth of bed space in Madagascar hospitals as COVID-19 cases rise.

The rapid increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has resulted in a shortage of bed space at Madagascar COVID-19 centres as confirmed by the hospital officials in the country’s capital, Antananarivo.

“We are now only accepting severe cases.” “The number of cases is increasing more and more” Nasolotsiry Raveloson, Andohotapenaka Hospital Director said on Tuesday.

“We now have 46 severe cases and so we only have four spaces left”, he added.

Mamy Randria, Director at Joseph Raseta Befelatanana Hospital states the facility was overwhelmed. “It is impossible to free up spaces for the moment”, he said.

Rado Razafimahatratra, Head of Anosiala University Hospital also confirmed that the facility was “constantly overwhelmed”.

The country has now reported a total of 7,548 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 65 deaths despite the president’s COVID-19 cure claims.

Health Department official Zely Arivelo Andriamanantany said on local television “Two factors have contributed to the spread of this disease.

“Firstly, people took CVO (COVID-Organics) and didn’t respect social distancing. Secondly, CVO only guarantees protection for two to three weeks”, he stated.

Increased testing capacity was identified as the reason for the continuous increase in confirmed cases by the government.

Agence France-Presse (AFP) confirmed the official documents sent to them said “Positive COVID-19 cases did not take CVO or only took it sporadically, without following prescribed dosage”.

“Almost systematically, within the same family unit, those who result positive were not drinking CVO- or at least not regularly- while those who tested negative were taking the solution (and) remained negative despite living together without necessarily social distancing”

