Cross River Govt seeks improved patronage, use of family planning services

By George Odok

Obanliku (Cross River), July 22, 2020 The Cross River Government on Wednesday called for improved patronage and adoption of family planning services to check the rate of child abandonment in the state.

Dr Janet Ekpenyong, Director General, Cross River Primary Healthcare Development Agency (CRPHDA), disclosed this during a sensitisation programme on family planning at Becheve community in Obanliku Local Government Area of the state.

Ekpenyong said that the call for family planning became necessary following the recent incident of abandoned twins in Calabar and other reported cases of children being dumped in parts of the state.

She said that such acts were not unconnected with low patronage of family planning services.

“Young people who are sexually active should take advantage of the state primary health centres providing various family planning services both injectable, pills and the barrier methods (condoms).

“They should present themselves for counseling and eventual utilisation of their most preferred method.

“Condom is said to be one of the most effective contraceptives, as it does not only act as barrier from unplanned pregnancy but also helps in checking sexually transmitted diseases, and as such should be provided to meet the health needs of the people,” she said.

Ekpeyong thanked the State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, for striving to meet the health needs of Cross River indigenes and residents across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state.

One of the women at the programme, Mrs Theresa Awowoh, expressed appreciation for the enlightenment.

Awowoh said that the enlightenment would help to reduce the incidence of teenage pregnancy and child abandonment in Becheve and across Obanliku Local Government Area.

