New police commissioners have been appointed for Cross River, Bayelsa, Ekiti, and Ogun states by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu. The announcement was made via the Nigeria Police Force’s verified Twitter account.

The new police commissioner for Cross River state is Abdulkadir Jimoh, for Bayelsa state, Micheal Okoli, Ekiti state, Mobayo Babatunde while that of Ogun state is Edward Ajogun

