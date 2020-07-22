Court remands farmer over alleged N1.3m fraud

by Dorathy Aninge

Makurdi, July 22, 2020 A Magistrates’ Court in Makurdi on Wednesday ordered that a farmer, Kparevfa Jacob, who allegedly defrauded a businessman of N1.3 million and threatened to kidnap him, be remanded in a correctional centre, pending legal advice.

Jacob, who resides in Tse-Kula village Gwer- East L.G.A Benue, is charged with fraud and criminal intimidation.

Magistrate Ajuma Igama, however, did not take the plea of Jacob for want of jurisdiction.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 27,2020 for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Ato Godwin told the court that the case was reported at the ”Operation Zenda” Headquarters in Gboko by one Emmanuel Ayua of No 46 Orafaga-Dem street Adekaa Gboko East, Benue on June 27, 2020.

Ato alleged that Jacob deceived the complainant into investing N1.3 million to buy about 203 bags of groundnut but failed to deliver.

He alleged that when the complainant approached Jacob to refund his money since the business failed, he threatened to kidnap and hold him hostage.

The prosecution said investigation into the matter was still ongoing and prayed the court for another date for mention.

He said the offence contravenes the provisions of sections 8(a) and 2(b) of the Advance fee fraud and other related offences Act 2006 and Section 3(2) of the Abduction, Hostage Taking, Kidnapping and Similar Activities prohibition Law of Benue state 2017.

