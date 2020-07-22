Chevron’s $13 billion takeover of Noble Energy is biggest oil deal of the year, CEO Michael Wirth

By
Naija247news.com
-
0
9

New York- Chevron CEO Michael Wirth isn’t a fan of bidding wars.

Last year, Wirth wisely walked away when smaller rival Occidental Petroleum (OXY) swooped in to outbid Chevron for shale driller Anadarko Petroleum in a deal worth $58 billion.

The experience paved the way for Chevron to announce a less risky but still major deal this week: It will buy oil-and-gas company Noble Energy (NBL) for $13 billion, in the biggest energy takeover since the pandemic that set off chaos in the industry.

The Anadarko episode helped shape the decision to make a play for Noble Energy now, Wirth told CNN Business in an interview.

“[It] reinforced our existing commitment to discipline, focusing on value creation and understanding risk,” the Chevron CEO said. “We’re not going to chase value.”

But don’t call it a bidding war.
close dialog

“We never got into a war. The other party (Occidental) actually bid against themselves multiple times,” Wirth said. “The war wasn’t with us. It was within.”
With the benefit of hindsight,

Occidental’s takeover of Anadarko — the second-biggest ever by a US oil-and-gas company — looks ill-timed. Oil prices crashed, leaving Occidental scrambling to repay the pile of debt it took on in the deal. Occidental slashed its dividend by 99% to a penny a share, made deep cuts to its budget and enforced pay cuts for executives and workers.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.