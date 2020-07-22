Bauchi Gov. flags off distribution of 1,000 tricycles to Okada riders

By Ahmed Kaigama

Bauchi, July 22, 2020 Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, on Wednesday, inaugurated the distribution of 1,000 tricycles to commercial motorcyclists, popularly known as Okada riders, in the state.

NAN reports that the governor had, in March, banned the operation of commercial motorcycles in the state.

Speaking at the distribution of 345 units of the tricycles, tagged Kauran Economic Empowerment (KEEP) in Bauchi, the governor said it was part of his administration’s efforts at engaging okada riders and keeping them away from crime.

According to him, it is also aimed at providing another means of transportation for the people affected by the ban on commercial motorcycles in the state.

“We are set to distribute 1,000 tricycles to reduce the difficulties of transportation in our urban and semi-urban centres and create jobs for people, especially those earlier disengaged in the commercial motorcycle business,” he said.

Mohammed said that while commercial motorcycles would be banned temporarily in some parts of the state, the ban would be permanent within the metropolis.

He said that the beneficiaries would be required to be depositing token to the Yankari Microfinance Bank for two years as revolving loan.

The governor urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the tricycles and be orderly.

Earlier, Alhaji Usman Sale, the state Commissioner for Cooperative, Small and Medium Enterprise Development, said an arrangement had been concluded between the state government and the bank to supply the remaining 655 tricycles.

He said that the governor had weaved the initial deposit by the beneficiaries before securing the tricycles, adding that the beneficiaries would pay back within two years through the revolving loan scheme.

Sale urged the beneficiaries to reduce charges to the general public.

The Chairman of Keke Napep Riders’ Association in the state, Mallam Bala Dadau, appreciated the governor for providing sources of income to his members.

He pledged to follow up and monitor payment and the activities of all the beneficiaries regarding prompt payment to enable the revolving loan to succeed in the state.

