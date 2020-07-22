APPEALS projects support reduction of post harvest losses- Kaduna coordinator

By Bukola Adewumi

Port Harcourt, July 22, 2020 Dr Yahaya Aminu, the Kaduna State Coordinator of the Agro Processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support Project (APPEALS) says the project seeks to reduce the post-harvest losses of farmers.

Aminu said this on Wednesday in Port Harcourt at the project facilitators training workshop organised by APPEALS project a FGN-World Bank Project assisted project.

He said the project would facilitate the consolidation of produce and primary processing by farmers’ cooperative societies and small and medium scale enterprises

He said the appeals project sought to support farm value addition by targeting limited number of value chains and linking farmers to the supply chain.

He said the project would facilitate provision of infrastructure to production and processing clusters, adding that the project would also produce finances facilities aimed at connecting processing clusters to small and medium farmers’ inclusion in agribusiness supply chain.

“The project will support the deployment of a monitoring and evaluation and management information system to facilitate performance monitoring and impact evaluation against the specific indicators.’’

The Kaduna coordinator said the project involved working closely with beneficiaries to identify needs and help farmers with information and capacity to develop and implement their identified activities.

He noted that the stakeholders’ participation at the state level would enhance operational synergy and complementarity.

Aminu however urged states coordinators to facilitate project coordination in their respective states and be responsible for preparing monitoring reports and provide periodic report to national coordinating officer.

NAN reports that the APPEAL project is a world bank assisted project of the Federal Government Agricultural Promotion Policy (APP) thrust on food security, local production, job creation and economic diversification.

The project will run for six years; it began in March 2017 and will run through to March 2023 in six states with 11 commodities including rice, cocoa, cashew, maize, ginger, diary, wheat, tomato, cassava and aquaculture.

