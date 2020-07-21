Tinubu prays God to accept Ismail Funtua’s soul to Aljanna Firdaus

By Adekunle Williams

Ikeja, July 21, 2020 Sen. Bola Tinubu, All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, has commiserated with the family of late Ismail Funtua, describing the death of the renowned businessman and nationalist as national loss.

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, made this known in his condolence message in Lagos on Tuesday.

He described Funtua as a rare individual of immense talents, abilities and generousity.

Tinubu said they spoke two days before his demise, as they often and he still spoke vibrantly, with his trademark logic and deep knowledge.

The former governor said they ended their conversation agreeing to resume soon and there was no indication that, that would be their last interaction.

Tinubu noted that he had the distinct honour of knowing Funtua for many years.

“Mallam Funtua loved our nation with uncompromising passion having served Nigeria with dedication and commitment at different times in many important capacities.

“He wanted the best for the country and its people and worked diligently in his private capacity to advance the course of Nigeria.

“As a long-time friend, associate and in-law of President Muhammadu Buhari, he served as a strong buttress of support for the president and for his progressive administration.

“I commiserate with the president at this time for we have suffered the loss of another person of great intellect and extraordinary character.

“Our national family mourns deeply because of this unexpected departure, may Allah give our president the added strength and grace to overcome this loss,” he said.

Tinubu added that he mourned with the immediate and extended Funtua family who had lost a father and patriarch.

The former governor said his condolences to Gov. Aminu Masari of Kastina, Waziri of Katsina State and the Funtua Community.

He asked Almighty Allah to accept the soul of Mallam Funtua and admit him to Aljanna Firdaus.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...