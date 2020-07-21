President Buhari mourns APC stalwart, Umar Gana

By Ismaila Chafe

Abuja, July 21, 2020 President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family, All Progressives Congress (APC), the government and people of Kaduna State over the passing of Alhaji Umar Gana on Tuesday after a protracted illness.

The president’s condolence message was released by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday.

The president recalled Gana’s enormous contributions towards the successes recorded by the APC at the 2015 and 2019 presidential and governorship polls, during which he served as Coordinator and member of the Campaign Council respectively.

He prayed that God would comfort the family of the dedicated departed politician and grant rest to his soul.

