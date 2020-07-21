Pharmacists Council of Nigeria inaugurates diaciplinary panel on erring members

By Aderogba George

Abuja, July 20, 2020 The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has inaugurated a disciplinary panel to watchover, monitor and investigate erring members of the profession.

Inaugurating the panel in Abuja on Monday, Prof. Ahmed Mora, Chairman of the council, said that the panel would look into the activities of the practitioners before presenting them to the disciplinary tribunal for onward action.

According to him, in every organisation, there are bound to be deviants among members whose action or inaction may not be consonant with the core objectives of the profession, hence the need to set up the panel.

“The pharmacy profession is no exception, and the need for a panel to look into the activities of the practitioners is even more imperative taking into consideration the issue of life and death with respect to the practice of pharmacy profession.

“Members of the pharmacy profession licensed by the PCN and who has been inducted to serve mankind must be seen to act above board and confirm to the ethics of the profession and Code of Conduct expected of every registered and licenced pharmacist.

“The investigating panel is therefore very important, whose activities will go a long way in cleaning the practice of pharmacy professionals and make delivery of pharmaceutical services to the citizenry safety,”he said.

He added that the conduct of a pharmacist as a healthcare professional must be unquestionable and must be above board without any iota of professional misconduct.

The PCN chairman, therefore, charged members of the panel to do their work without being impartial both in their public and private conduct as professional members of the council.

He noted that the panel would be confronted with huge backlog of cases which must be look into critically before arriving at conclusion.

Mora then urged the panel to resist every possibility to compromise their job when handling cases of their former classmates, schoolmates, friends, associate or acquaintances.

He also urged the panel to gather intelligence before starting any investigation and keep statistics especially in an institution where majority of the pharmacists are found.

“The investigative panel may at any of its meetings attended by all the members of the investigating panel make standing orders with respect to the investigating panel.

“Subject to the provisions of any such standing orders, the investigating panel may regulate its own procedure,”he said.

