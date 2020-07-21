Pandemic: Schneider Electric Foundation creates palliatives fund for children

Schneider Electric (SE) Foundation has created a fund to combat the economic hardship
facing rural and disadvantaged communities Nigeria. This will focus on the basic needs,
specifically meals for underprivileged children and communities in response to the
corona virus pandemic.
The initiative, known as Tomorrow Rising Fund, gave Schneider Electric staff the
opportunity to donate to the noble cause to help alleviate the hardship in communities.
According to Schneider Electric Foundation, the donations have been trusted with a notable
Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) with a strong impact in Nigeria, LEAP Africa, to
implement the initiative.
Schneider Electric further stated that the implementation of the project will be done in two
phases. The first will focus on the basic needs, specifically meal for underprivileged children
and communities across the country.
The second phase, which will be implemented from June to December 2020, will focus on
understanding the current situation and needs/risks of education partners in anglophone Africa
with the deployment of support in existing education projects.
In addition, there will be assessment to confirm digital training requirements for student
engagement to reduce drop out and ensure continuous learning and possible support via
Schneider Electric Academy.
Schneider Electric said that the staff of the company donated €1210 while the Schneider
Electric Foundation donated €10,550, bringing the total remitted funds for LEAP Africa to
€11,760.00.
Speaking to Majorwaves Energy Report on the initiative, the project coordinator, Access to
Energy, of the company, Mr. Isaac Adeleke said that under the phase one of the initiative, the
Foundation in partnership with LEAP Africa will provide 13,000 meals across Nigeria.
The total fund contributed of 11,760.00 euros was handed over officially to LEAP Africa on
Friday, July 17, 2020.
You must log in to post a comment.