Orji Kalu extols late Funtua’s virtues

By Ikenna Uwadileke

Abuja, July 21, 2020 Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Kalu, on Tuesday, expressed sadness over the death of Mallam Isa Funtua.

In a condolence message issued in Abuja by the Office of the Senate Chief Whip, Kalu extolled the virtues of late Funtua and noted that the deceased would be remembered for his patriotism and selflessness.

Recalled that Funtua was the founding Managing Director of New Africa Holdings, publishers of the defunct Democrat Newspaper and life Patron of Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN).

While acknowledging his contributions to social, economic and political development of Nigeria, Kalu described Funtua’s death as a huge loss to the country.

The lawmaker commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari, the government and people of Katsina.

The former governor of Abia urged the Funtua family to sustain the good legacies of the deceased.

Kalu said that he received the news of the demise of the prominent industrialist and Chairman, Bulet International Construction Company with sadness.

He said, “Funtua was a statesman, who contributed to national development in different capacities in the private and public spheres of life.

“The late industrialist lived a purposeful life and left behind remarkable legacies for his family, associates and loved ones to emulate.

“He will be greatly missed.’

