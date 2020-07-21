Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases hit 37,225

By Abujah Racheal

Abuja, July 21, 2020 (NAN) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria has reached 37, 225, Naija247news reports.

According to the latest data released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC) on its official twitter handle on Monday, 562 new cases were reported.

The NCDC also confirmed that a total of 15,333 patients had been treated and discharged.

The health agency said that in the last 24 hours, Nigeria had recorded 12 new COVID-19 fatalities, taking the country’s death toll to 801.

According to the NCDC, the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 20 states and the Federal Capital Territory(FCT).

The FCT had the highest COVID-19 cases in Nigeria on Monday with 102.

The health agency said 100 fresh infections were reported in Nigeria’s COVID-19 epicentre, Lagos, while Plateau had 52 cases.

Among other states with new cases were Kwara – 50, Abia – 47, Kaduna – 35, Benue – 34, Oyo – 26, Ebonyi – 24, Kano – 16, Niger – 15, Anambra – 14 and Gombe – 12.

Others, it said, were Edo – 11, Rivers – 6, Nasarawa – 5, Delta – 5, Borno – 3, Enugu – 2, Bauchi – 2 and Kebbi – 1.

According to NCDC, Lagos has the highest COVID-19 cases in Nigeria with 13,538 and followed by the FCT with 3, 129 infections as of Monday.

Meanwhile, NCDC has said bringing down face mask to the chin could result in contamination.

“Always use your masks properly or remove completely when necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” it said.

The health agency also said that inspite of the ease of interstate travel restrictions, it was critical for Nigerians to adhere to preventive measures .

It urged Nigerians to take actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as well as protect the vulnerable and older population.

“COVID-19 spreads easily even by those showing no symptoms.

“If you are showing symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, self-isolate and call your state hotline to get tested.

“Take responsibility to prevent the spread, protect your loved ones and those around you,” it said.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...