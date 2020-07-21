Nigerian OSPs, September loading programmes emerge

LONDON, July 20 – Most of Nigeria’s September loading programmes emerged on Monday, but traders were still waiting for Angolan allocations.

NIGERIA

Nigeria’s state oil company on Monday raised its August official selling prices for Bonny Light BON-E and Qua Iboe crude oil QUA-E to dated Brent plus 61 cents and plus 65 cents per barrel, respectively.

The loading programmes for Bonny Light and Forcados will both have seven cargoes, Bonga will have four and Qua Iboe six.

Total loadings for the four key grades will be at 756,000 bpd in September up slightly from 743,000 in August.

As for the smaller streams, there will be three Akpo cargoes including one partial cargo, four Egina cargoes including one partial, three cargoes of Amenam, one cargo each of Yoho, Usan and EA as well as two Erha.

Bonny Light and Qua Iboe were being offered at about dated Brent plus 90 cents to plus $1.00.

ANGOLA

Around 10 cargoes were left from the August loading programme.

Eni was offering an August-loading cargo of Olombendo at dated Brent plus $1.50. BP and Chevron were offering cargoes of Cabinda at dated Brent plus $1.80.

TENDERS