Nigeria must improve tax collection to boost macroeconomic sustainability – IMF

Predicts 36.5% Debt-to-GDP Ratio for Nigeria in 2020

Nigeria’s government must improve tax collection because revenue is lower than the minimum amount required for the state to play an enabling role in the economy, an International Monetary Fund official said.

“Nigeria has one of the lowest revenue levels globally and much lower than peers in sub-Saharan Africa and other oil exporters,” IMF Mission Chief to Nigeria Jesmin Rahman said on a virtual call Thursday.

Raising taxes at this time is inappropriate due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The government needs to play a supportive role until the current crisis ends, when mobilizing domestic revenue will be a key pillar of macroeconomic sustainability, she said.

“Before you go about raising taxes, we need to first make sure that we collect everything that is collectible,” Rahman said. “At the moment, Nigeria has a very low tax efficiency rate.”

The IMF urged Nigeria to increase its comparatively low value-added tax rate once the crisis passes, derive new excise duties and overhaul its oil and gas sector. To increase revenue and make tax collection efficient, Nigeria has to improve its audit capacity and update its tax registry, she said.

While the lender rates Nigerian debt as sustainable, the level has gone up quickly and should be monitored closely. Debt servicing is “worrisome” because it’s expected to gulp down most of government revenue this year, she said.

“Even though the debt level itself is not a concern for sustainability, it’s servicing capacity is severely constrained and requires a close watch,” Rahman said.

Meanwhile Ms. Jesmin Rahman, has also projected that Nigeria’s debt-to-gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio may rise to 36.5 per cent this year, up from the 29 per cent it was in 2019.

The Senior Financial Sector Specialist, World Bank, Mr. Ahmed Rostom, has also said about 42 per cent of staff working in the Nigerian hospitality and service industry before March have now lost their jobs due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.

The IMF chief described the spike in government borrowing in the short-term as worrisome and should be closely monitored.

She, however, said as long as debt-to-GDP ratio stays below 45 per cent, it would still, be sustainable.

Rahman, during an interview hosted by Citibank Nigeria in collaboration with the American Business Council, yesterday, said: “Nigeria’s public debt was at 29 per cent of GDP in 2019 in our definition of all known liabilities like the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) financing of the budget, financing of the power sector, Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) debt and everything came to 29 per cent of GDP.

“We project this to increase to 36.5 per cent this year, which is a jump and then stay around 38 per cent of GDP in the medium term.

“However, we think the debt level is sustainable for a few reasons. Firstly, the debt levels have increased but the debt level itself is below the average for emerging and developing countries, which is around 50 per cent of GDP. And the reason is that debt levels do not worsen significantly when we put it under various stress scenarios as it stays below 45 per cent.

“Domestic financial conditions are very favourable so all in all, if you take into account all these, we would say the public debt is sustainable.

“However, it requires close watching because it has gone up quickly and this year it is going to go up even more. Perhaps more importantly, the very limited debt-servicing capacity is driven by low revenue. Debt servicing capacity is severely constrained and that requires a close watch.”

According to her, recent steps being taken to unify the forex windows are commendable.

“The authorities have started to move towards that direction and we welcome this move and having a clearer strategy on how to ensure FX availability to businesses and communicating that strategy to everyone is important,” she stated.

