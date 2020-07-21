NGO donates vehicle, power generator to Kano health ministry

by Aisha Ahmed

Kano July 21, 2020 Population Services International (PSI), an NGO, has donated an operational vehicle, power generating plant and other items to the Kano State Ministry of Health.

This is contained in a statement by Mrs Hadiza Namadi, Spokesman to the ministry, and made available to newsmen in Kano on Tuesday.

It said the PSI donated the Toyota Hilix van, a 20KVA power generator, computers and a printer to boost service delivery in the ministry.

The statement quoted Dr Binta Umar, the Permanent Secretary as saying that PSI had by the donation, demonstrated its resolve to collaborate with the ministry.

“We urge you to maintain this philanthropic gesture, we shall ensure productive use of the items you have donated,” the statement quoted her as saying.

It further said that while donating the items, Dr Yusuf Folorunsho, PSI Team Leader, said the organization was committed towards promoting effective healthcare delivery.

