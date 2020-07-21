NECA DG applauds NLC, ULC reconciliation

By Esenvosa Izah

Lagos, July 21, 2020 Mr Timothy Olawale, Director-General, Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has described the recent reconciliation of Nigeria’s two major labour unions as a good omen to the labour movement.

Olawale made the assertion in a statement in Lagos on Tuesday following the outcome of a reconciliation meeting between the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and United Labour Congress (ULC).

Recall that the labour movement split into two factions after the NLC’s elections in 2015.

Following the meeting held on July 16, the NLC and ULC resolved to end their disagreement, and to work together to protect the interest of Nigerian workers.

The NECA DG, who commended the two unions for the bold step, said that the labour movement would become stronger and more united.

“The return to a stronger and undivided voice will enhance the strategic position that the Labour movement holds.

`We have no doubt that the labour movement must have picked up learning points from the events of the past,” he said.

Olawale restated the association’s resolve to collaborate with the labour movement in promoting social dialogue and enduring tripartite relationship.

“At critical times such as this when the nation needs forthright, focused and incorruptible leadership, the labour movement cannot afford a divided house,” he said.

