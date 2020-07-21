NCoS launches joint liquified, bio gas run kitchen

By Bukola Adetoye

Lagos, July 20, 2020 (NAN) The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), as part of efforts to improve its operations has commissioned joint liquefied gas and bio gas operated kitchen for cooking inmates’ food at Maximum Security Custodial Centre, Lagos.

The Comptroller-General (CG) of NCoS, Mr Jaafaru Ahned, at the commissioning on Monday said that including the use of bio gas for cooking was in tandem with global practices.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that bio gas is developed from human sewage.

“The system transforms the inmates’ fecal matter into gas resources for cooking at custodial centre,” Ahmed, represented by Mr Bello Bomoi, Assistant Comptroller-General (ACG), said.

The NCoS chief said that the new infrastructure automatically replaced the firewood kitchen system used at the custodial centre.

“Bio gas combination with liquefied natural gas would certainly provide enough energy for the cooking of inmates’ food,” he said.

Ahmed said involving the use of bio gas would save the Federal government huge funds spent annually to evacuate wastes at custodial centres in the country.

According to the CG , the bio-gas also provides organic manure for farming system at the NCoS.

He, however, emphasised that the most outstanding advantage of bio gas was its capacity to address health challenges associated with the use of firewood in preparing the food of inmates.

Ahmed explained that NCoS embarked on the construction of the infrastructure in 2017.

He posited that the successful inauguration of the project marked significant shift to environmental friendliness and alignment with public health protocol.

The CG also confirmed that due to premium placed on bio gas, it has been incorporated into the new 3,000 capacity Maximum Security Custodial Centre currently being constructed in Janguza, Kano State.

Ahmed said that the adoption of bio gas had demystified the anxieties surrounding the conversion of human waste into energy, which was largely alien to some countries in the world.

He reiterated that like other agencies, NCoS was confronted with many challenges.

“However, it is gratifying to state that the present administration under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari as well as the Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, has genuinely demonstrated commitment to address all the challenges,” the CG said.

The NCoS Lagos Zone A commander, Mr Peter Pevigo, at the commissioning commended NCoS CG and Minister of Interior for the successful completion of the project.

“I am proud to say that the laudable project took place under their sterling leadership,” he said.

The NCoS bio gas Consultant, Mrs Nina Anni, urged Nigerians to embrace the use of bio gas to reduce cost of cooking, especially in the Covid-19 era.

According to Anni, who is also Managing Director of Avenam Links International Limited, countries such as China India and Nepal have already adopted the use of bio gas as an alternative cooking system.

