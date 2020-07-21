Kwara FA restates commitment to female football devt

By Olayinka Owolewa

Ilorin, July 21, 2020 Chairman of the Kwara Football Association, Malam Idris Musa, has restated the board’s resolve to develop female football in the state.

Musa made this known in Ilorin on Tuesday when he received the management and players of Moje Queens of Erin-Ile.

He commended the leadership of the club for its relentless efforts in promoting the image of the state with their achievements so far.

The state’s FA chairman said that the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had resolved to invest in female football in the country.

Musa assured Moje Queens of the FA’s commitment in supporting the club to reach greater heights.

Players, officials and the Chairman of Kwara FA, Malam Idris Musa

Also, the Vice-Chairman of the Club, Ademola Kiyesola, told the FA boss that the team would continually embrace the success stories of the executive committee of the FA.

He commended Musa’s vision in changing the face of Kwara football, saying that the club had its challenges and successes it recorded in recent times.

He called on the FA to assist in exploring support from the government and other possible channels.

The meeting held in full compliance with COVID-19 precautionary measures, was attended by the FA Secretary, Kashim Agaka and a host of others. (

