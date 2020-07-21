Katsina NUJ mourns children killed in bomb blast

By Zubairu Idris

Katsina July 20, 2020 The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Katsina State Council, on Monday condemned the killing of five children in a bomb blast and called on the state government to take more measures to protect citizens.

Five children died from the blast and six others were injured at a farm in Yammama village, Malumfashi local government area of the state on Saturday.

The NUJ, in a statement issued on Monday in Katsina by its Chairman, Mr Tukur Dan-Ali, said government should track the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

The union condoled with the government and people of the state, especially the father of the deceased children, Alhaji Hussaini Mai-Kwai, over the unfortunate incident.

It urged the military to sustain attacks on bandits operating in the state, so as to restore peace and stability to the entire Northwest zone.

The blast occurred while the children went to the farm to get grasses for their livestock.

