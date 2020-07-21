Kaduna state govt appoints boards for three health agencies

By Hussaina Yakubu

Kaduna July 21, 2020 Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has approved the appointment of boards for three health agencies as part of efforts to strengthen the healthcare system.

Information on the approval is in a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Adekeye stated that the Kaduna State Primary Health Care Development Board (KSPHCDB), the Kaduna State Health Supplies Management Agency (KADHSMA) and the Kaduna State Bureau of Substance Abuse, Prevention and Treatment (KADBUSA) have been constituted.

According to him, Dr Sani Muhammed Jibrin has been reappointed as Chairman of the Kaduna State Primary Health Care Development Board and Alhaji Ahmed Iya is a member.

The statement recalled that Alhaji Ahmed Iya, who represented the Aliko Dangote Foundation, which along with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, strongly supported the state’s efforts in routine immunisation and infant and maternal health.

Other board members are Mukhtar Yunusa from Zaria Local Government Area representing Zone 1, Yunusa Ibrahim Ajagu from Chikun Local Government Area representing Zone 2, and Hon. Ruth Jummai Ango from Zango-Kataf representing Zone 3.

The special adviser said that the chairmen of Kubau, Kaduna South and Kauru local government councils would represent the three senatorial districts of the state on the board, with a representative each from the ministries of Health, Local Government Affairs, Environment and Education.

Adekeye also said that “the Kaduna State Bureau of Substance Abuse, Prevention and Treatment, the Nigerian Medical Association and the Community Health Workers Association also have representatives on the board.

“Prof. Aliyu Musa from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, has also been named as the chair of the board of the Kaduna State Health Supplies Management Agency.

‘”Other members are Hajiya Umma Salihijo and the representatives of the three senatorial districts: Sulaiman Tambaya from Lere Local Government Area, representing Zone 1, Jonathan Briyork from Kaduna South Local Government Area, representing Zone 2, and Nancy Samuel from Sanga Local Government Area, a representative of Zone 3.

“Regulatory agencies from the health sector are also represented on the board, including the Medical & Dental Council of Nigeria, the Nurses and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria and the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria.”

Other board members are officers representing the ministries of Health, Justice, Finance and Local Government Affairs, the Special Adviser stated.

According to him, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Amina Mohammed-Baloni, will chair the board of the Kaduna State Bureau of Substance Abuse, Prevention and Treatment.

Other members are Malam Babangida Gachi, Dr Oluwatosin Adekeye, Dahiru Auta Hunkuyi and Hajiya Hauwa Umar.

Adekeye also said that members representing the Commissioner of Police, the Correctional Service, the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Kaduna, and the Nigerian Medical Association are also on the board.

The special adviser noted that state ministries of Sports Development, Justice and Local Government Affairs are also represented.

