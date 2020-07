By anene peters jul 21 2020

For the second time in 2020, ex-Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, on Tuesday visited the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where he met with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Jonathan had on January 30, 2020 met with Buhari at the Presidential Villa, the first in the year

