Insecurity: Osun monarch urges senate to seek political solutions

By Suleiman Shehu

Ibadan, July 21, 2020 The Olowu of Kuta in Osun, Oba Adekunle Makama, has urged the senate to seek political solutions to the country’s security challenges rather than canvass the resignation of service chiefs.

Makama was reacting to the senate’s call on Tuesday for the resignation of the service chiefs as a solution to the country’s security challenges.

The monarch made the plea in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Tuesday.

The traditional ruler reminded the lawmakers that the security challenges being faced by the country demanded experience which the current military leaders had been deploying effectively against the insurgents.

He called on the senate to refrain from giving the impression that the sack of the service chiefs would end the country’s security challenges.

Makama stressed that the exit of service chiefs in the middle of a security campaign would be a major set back for the country.

“Rather than continue to play politics with this issue of who should be service chief, the senate should rather be more actively involved in the search for peace through political means.

“Our senators, being representatives of the 109 senatorial districts in the country, should galvanise the nation at this time to back our service chiefs with political solutions on the ongoing war.

“Every war ultimately ends at the roundtable. The solution does not lie in changing a set of service chiefs for another.

“For instance, there has been a change of the head of our police three times since 2015, what has been our experience with internal security despite the changes?

“This alone should tell us that the problem is not with the leadership of the military who have continued to give a very good account of their expertise in combating terrorism and banditry,” Makama said.

According to him, war is won through a combination of consistent military engagements and formulation of clear headed political policies.

Makama appealed to the lawmakers to look beyond a change in the leadership of the military in the search for solutions to the nation’s security problems.

“Beyond the politics of it, I do not see how a replacement of the military leaders will make a difference.

” We need more of political solution now which the senate must see as its own share of the responsibility of getting peace back into the country,” he said.

