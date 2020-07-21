Imo APC Chairman urges Uzodinma to reconcile warring factions

By Ikechukwu Iweajunwa

Owerri, July 20, 2020 Factional Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Imo Daniel Nwafor has urged Gov. Hope Uzodinma to wade into the lingering crisis currently rocking the party in the state.

Nwafor made the appeal in an interview with newsmen in Owerri, while speaking on the Thursday’s judgment of an Abuja High Court, which struck out an application by Marcon Nlemigbo-led faction of the party in the state.

He said that the wrangling in the party had continued unabated because of the governor’s failure to intervene in order to find a lasting solution to the impasse.

He advised the governor to toe the path of constitutionality and peace to reconcile members in the overall interest of the party and its members.

Naija247news, reports that Nlemigbo’s faction loyal to Uzodinma had approached the court for an “Order of Unconditional Stay of Execution/Enforcement” of a judgment delivered by the same court on Aug. 14, 2018.

Nwafor said: “As the leader of the party in the state, Uzodinma should tow the path of constitutionality and peace.

“He should keep sentiments aside and do the right thing by reconciling all the rival leaders and allow the right people to pilot the affairs of the party in the state as recognised by law.”

NAN recalls that during a recent news conference in Owerri, Nlemigbo had accused the Nwafor’s faction of being impostors and advised the group to repent and officially return to the party.

He also accused the faction of having engaged in anti-party activities during the last general elections.

According to him, the faction joined former Gov. Rochas Okorocha’s choice candidate Uche Nwosu, after his defection to Action Alliance to contest the governorship poll.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...