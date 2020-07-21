FCTA to support entrepreneurs to grow local economy, says Minister

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Abuja, July 21, 2020 The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has expressed commitment to the growth of local entrepreneurs as well as small and medium scale businesses in the territory.

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello made the pledge when he received a group of award- winning entrepreneurs from the FCT in his office on Tuesday, in Abuja.

Bello said that Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) represent an important component in the nation’s stride towards economic growth and development.

He expressed pride in the performance of the entrepreneurs who had performed very well in the various business related contests under the supervision of the Abuja Enterprise Agency.

Bello expressed delight, especially with the performance of MS Sheelda Enterprises Nigeria L.t.d which won the first position under the manufacturing category at the recently concluded 3rd National MSME Awards organized by the Office of the Vice President.

Earlier, Dr Arabi Tukur, Managing Director, Abuja Enterprise Agency (AEA), said the success of the entrepreneurs was as a result of the support of the FCTA for the growth of small and medium scale businesses.

Tukur said that SMEs were the engine room of economic growth of any nation as well as jobs creation.

He reiterated the determination of the agency to provide 230,000 jobs in the FCT in line with the Federal Government’s vision of providing one million jobs nationwide by 2023.

Tukur explained that 925 entrepreneurs submitted their works out of which Miss Onojo Malissa came first, winning a cash prize of N500,000.

” Followed by Mr Obiechina John and Mrs Egorp Susan who came second and third positions with cash prizes of N300,000 and N200,000 respectively.”

Speaking after the presentation, the Chief Executive Officer, Sheelda Enterprises, a spice manufacturing company, Ms Hyelni Hassan expressed delight for being recognised.

Hassan said the recognition would further motivate her to do more.

