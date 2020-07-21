Eid-el-Kabir: Zamfara APC purchases over 1,000 rams, 200 cows for members

By Ishaq Zaki

Gusau, July 21, 2020 The Zamfara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has purchased over 1,000 rams and 200 cows, to be distributed to its members ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Alhaji Lawal Liman, the State’s APC Chairman, disclosed this to newsmen on Tuesday in Gusau.

Liman said that the rams and cows were donated to the state chapter of the party by a former governor of the state, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari.

According to him, the gesture is in line with the party’s commitment to assist various categories of the needy, to celebrate the festivity without stress.

He said that 70 rams were donated to each of the 14 local government areas of the state, while other beneficiaries comprised state executives, party elders and other stakeholders in the state.

“The animals have been distributed under the supervision of the central coordinating committee headed by myself.

“Each of the 147 wards in the state, we gave one cow,” Liman said.

He said that the other beneficiaries of the cows consisted of the executives and elders of the party across the 14 local government areas of the state.

“Youths and women wings of the party and the staff of the APC state headquarters among others, also benefited from the gesture,” Liman stated.

Reacting to the gesture, Chairman of APC Local Government Chairmen Forum and also the Chairman of Bukkuyum Local Government, Alhaji Tapa Nasarawa, thanked Yari for the gesture.

Nasarawa assured of fair distribution of the animals to the targeted beneficiaries and pledged continued support to the APC leadership in the state.

