COVID-19: MTN, Samsung donate 500 phones, data to Isolation Centres

By Okuanwan Offiong

Lagos, July 21, 2020 MTN Nigeria and Samsung have provided 500 phones together with SIM cards as communication support to health workers in isolation centres across the country as part of commitment to fight against COVID-19.

MTN Nigeria Chief Corporate Services Officer, Tobechukwu Okigbo, said in a statement that the packages came with 2GB data monthly for six months.

“MTN will be giving these packages to case managers in the isolation centres across the 36 states of the country as well as the Federal Capital Territory.

“This donation eases the process of data capturing and case reporting in these centres, supporting the government’s strategic plan in dealing with the pandemic,’’ Okigbo said.

Caden Yu, Managing Director, Samsung, said the initiative was the company’s commitment to supporting the fight against COVID-19.

“Our thoughts are with every Nigerian and this donation is a way of using our resources to fight this pandemic.

“The survival of the human race is hinged on our collaborative effort; together we will get through this,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that MTN, as part of its Y’ello Hope package, had also donated over N500 million worth of airtime, data, and analytics for COVID-19 through the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF).

The donation was to support state governments to facilitate communications during travel restrictions and, over N1.4 billion worth of airtime, data, and devices to connect medical personnel and health agencies.

