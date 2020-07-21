COVID-19: Lagos discharges 24 Nigerians, 5 foreigners

By Oluwafunke Ishola/Florence Onuegbu

Lagos, July 21, 2020 Lagos State Government has announced the recovery and discharge of 29 Coronavirus patients, comprising 24 Nigerians and five foreign nationals, from its isolation centres.

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said in a statement on Tuesday that the patients were discharged after testing negative twice to the disease.

”Good people of Lagos, today, 29 #COVID19Lagos patients; 7 females and 22 males, including 5 foreign nationals were discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

”The patients; six from Gbagada, one from Agidingbi, seven from Eti-Osa (LandMark), nine from Onikan and six from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery.

”Don’t be caught off guard! #TakeResponsibility against #COVID19 by wearing #facemasks, observing #PhysicalDistancing, practicing #handhygiene & use of multivitamin to support your immune system.

”Stopping community spread of #COVID19 begins with you! Let’s #Staysafe!,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...