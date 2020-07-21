COVID-19: Group donates palliatives to communities in Kogi East

By Friday Idachaba

Idah (Kogi), July 20, 2020 The Igala-Bassa Relief and Development Initiative (ReDI), a Socio-Cultural Group in Kogi, on Monday commenced distribution of palliatives to vulnerable and far-flung communities in Kogi East Senatorial District.

Alhaji Yakubu Abdullahi, National Co-ordinator of the group flagged off the exercise at the palace of the Attah Igala, Dr Idakwo Michael Ameh-Oboni (ll) in Idah.

Items distributed include 5kg bags of rice, face masks and shields, sanitisers and IR-Thermometers to aid the people in complying with the COVID-19 pandemic precautionary measures.

Abdullahi said that the distribution was part of efforts to curtail spread of COVID-19 in the zone.

According to him, the gesture is part of the intervention programme of ReDI to change the narrative.

The ReDI coordinator said that the group was also involved in sensitisation of the communities and people on COVID-19.

He further said that the group enlightened the people on social distancing, wearing of face masks and frequent use of sanitisers.

“As a group, Igala-Bassa ReDI is worried about the low level of awareness on the novel coronavirus pandemic and will not relent in contributing its quota toward enlightenment and cushioning of the effects.

“The essence of our intervention is to complement government’s efforts to keep the pandemic out of the state,” Abdullahi said.

Ameh-Oboni, in his remark, commended Igala-Bassa ReDI for its initiative and concern for the vulnerable in far-flung communities.

The monarch blessed the group and advised them to ensure that the items got to the targeted people and communities.

He called on other organisations and spirited individuals to emulate the group in addressing rural needs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ReDI started distributing palliatives from Akpatega to Ugwuoda communities in Idah and Ibaji Local Government Areas, with a pledge to cover other Federal constituencies in the nine LGAs.

One of the beneficiaries at Ugwuoda, Alhaji Egwuaba Ochijenu, thanked the donor for the assistance and promised to make judicious use of the items.

