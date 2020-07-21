COVID-19: Coalition worries over increasing incidences in Enugu

By Emmanuel Acha

Enugu, July 21, 2020 A coalition of Labour and Civil Society groups in Enugu state has expressed worry over the increasing incidences of Coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in the state.

The group, which is currently on a sensitisation campaign across the 17 local government areas of the state, attributed the incident to the flouting of safety protocols by most residents of the state.

At Awgu Local Government Area, the leader of the team, Mr Ezekiel Omeh, said that no fewer than 600 persons had contracted the virus in the state as at June 21, 2020.

Omeh, who is the Chairman, National Association of Nurses and Midwives, Enugu state chapter, said that the activities of most residents of the state had continued to challenge efforts by the state government aimed at controlling the pandemic.

He said that about 34 nurses and other health workers including medical doctors in the state had tested positive to the virus.

“We are worried that our efforts seem not to be enough as more positive results are still being recorded in the state. It has become a serious issue and that is why we are here.

“Almost all the hospitals in the state both government owned and private have been overwhelmed as there are no more bed spaces to admit patients,” he said.

Omeh appealed to the people of the area to cooperate with the state government to ensure defeat of the virus.

Responding, the Vice Chairman, Awgu Local Government Area, Mr Lotachukwu Ogbonnaya, commended the group for the sensitisation.

Ogbonnaya said that the local government council had done its best to reduce the burden occasioned by the pandemic and had been sensitising the people of the area.

The vice chairman said that the state government had supported the council to provide palliative to its people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the highlight of the visit included a tour of the major market in the area during which the people were educated on safety measures.

The meeting had in attendance traditional rulers from the council, town union presidents, tricycle riders and residents of the communities

