Council seeks standard in pharmaceutical profession

By Aderogba George

Abuja, July 21, 2020 Prof. Ahmed Mora, the Chairman, Pharmacist Council of Nigeria (PCN) has stressed the need to sustain standard in the pharmaceutical profession, particularly on the entering requirements into academic institutions.

Mora made the call during a courtesy visit by members of the Nigeria Association of Foreign Trained Pharmacists to the council on Tuesday in Abuja.

The association’s delegation was led by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Ikenna Ekeh, representing the association’s President, Dr John Ejezie.

The council chairman said that members of the profession must do all it required to encourage the profession, particularly on the entering grades into higher institutions.

”This will help to attract the upcoming generation who might be willing to study the profession.

“The profession must not be encouraged to deviate from set standard, standard must be promoted into the academic institutions, standard entering requirement in terms of credit pass into universities must be obtained by those seeking admission.

“The time has come for us to look at the entry requirements, we must not compromise standard, anyone who decides to waste his or her time whether such person schooled abroad or Nigeria will not be registered with the council.

“The most important thing is to come to the regulatory body, PCN to find out whatever that seems to be confusing to them,” he said.

On internship challenge, Mora said that the regulatory and drug committee would look into the issue.

According to him, the issue of internship placement for student has been mentioned to the committee during inauguration.

He said that the internship placement would be addressed, potential pharmacists would know where to go for placement during induction.

The chairman decried the underpayment of some pharmacists, working or serving.

He urged members of the association to work it out in such a way that pharmacists would be paid nothing less than N100,000.

”Working things out is why an association is needed in every profession. They must ensure no members compromises agreement in terms of remuneration and wages,’” the chairman said.

Earlier, the leader of the Nigeria Association of Foreign Trained Pharmacists, said that the members visited the council to discuss how to attain progress in the pharmacy profession.

He said they were also there to discuss the challenges facing the profession in recent times and to identify with the council in its endeavour to move the profession forward.

Prof. Elijah Mohammed, the Registrar of the council, while explaining progress made so far by the council said it had approved six universities in all the geo-political zones for accreditation and foreign graduate programme.

“The council has been decentralised, we now have accredited schools for foreign graduate programme in Lagos, Gombe, Portharcourt, Nsuka, Jos and Zaria.

“We are looking at possibility where academic work can be done online during the COVID-19 period to reduce gathering.

“By the time universities call off their strike, we will definitely get that done,” Mohammed said.

