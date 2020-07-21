Block makers eye millions in Dangote Cement promo

By Rukayat Moisemhe

Lagos, July 21, 2020 The Block Makers Association says the ongoing Dangote Cement Bag of Goodies Season 2 promo, expected to produce 1,000 millionaires, provides an opportunity for palliative in the period of COVID-19 scourge.

Newsmen reports that the Dangote Cement’s ‘Bag of Goodies’ Promo Season 2, which opened on July 15 is to run till Nov, 15, and produce nine millionaires daily for four months.

Consumers also have chances to win tricycles, motorcycles, television sets, refrigerators, Dangote Food Goodies packs, recharge cards and many other gifts.

The President of Block Makers Association of Nigeria, Chief Rashidi Adebowale, in a statement on Tuesday, said the association looked forward to benefiting from the ongoing promo.

Adebowale said that the association planned to send out circulars to its members notifying them of the promo and the need to check every cement bag purchased during the promo period.

According to him, many members of the association, who are major users of cement, benefited from the Season One promo.

“This time around, we are going to ensure close monitoring of every Dangote Cement bag that we will purchase during this promo period.

“This will enable our members to feel the impact of the promo”, he said.

Adebowale commended the management of Dangote Cement for investing in its consumers through such promotion.

He said the company had proven to be truly Nigerian, for always having the interest of the block makers at heart.

According to the statement, a block maker in Ihiala, Anambra, Mr Emeka Okike, described the promo as a way of allowing consumers of cement gain from the company while working on their projects.

Okike said that he won a lot of airtime in the last promo, and hoped to win either the star prize of N1million or at least a tricycle to help him in his business.

He said that one of the star prize winners in the last promo bought the winning bags from a dealer not far from his block industry premises.

According to him, the promo is a welcome development which will help block makers a lot, especially in the rainy season when the building sector experiences a lull.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...