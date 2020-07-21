APC lauds Gov. Akeredolu at 64

By Deji Abdulwahab

Abuja, July 21, 2020 The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday extolled the virtues of Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State as he clocked 64, describing him as an advocate of people-focused governance and a true progressive.

APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yekini Nabena, said this in a statement in Abuja.

“Gov. Akeredolu’s 64th birthday has come at an auspicious day when he has been declared winner of the APC Ondo State Governorship Primary Election.

“Our great party attests that the life of Akeredolu has been a trajectory of successes in his private and public endeavours.

“In law, Akeredolu is a luminary of no mean feat. In democracy and leadership, the party is proud to celebrate him as an advocate of people-focused governance and a true progressive.

“As Akeredolu turns 64, our great party joins the family, associates and all well-wishers in expressing good wishes and prayers for many more years of valuable service to Ondo State, the party and the nation,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...