Akwa-Ibom Govt, others applaud Agbami parties on donation of Science Laboratory

The Akwa-Ibom State government has applauded Star Deepwater Petroleum Limited (a Chevron company and operator of the Agbami unit) and its parties in the Agbami field, Famfa Oil Limited, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Equinor Nigeria Energy Company Limited, and Prime 127 Nigeria Limited, for the donation of a science laboratory complex to Senior Science College, Ndon Eyo, Onna Local Government Area of the State.

The State Governor, Udom Gabriel Emmanuel who gave the commendation on Thursday, July 16, 2020 during the handover of the educational facility to the State government, assured that the donation will be put to good use.

The Governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Mr. Moses Frank Ekpo, thanked the Agbami parties for the gesture and emphasized that the facility will contribute to the development of education in the State. Other dignitaries from the State included Dr. Dominic Ukpong, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Nse Udo Essien, the Commissioner for Education, Mr. Charles Udoh, the Commissioner for Information & Strategy.

Commenting on the donation, Esimaje Brikinn, General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs Chevron Nigeria Limited, explained that the facility, consisting of a well-equipped Physics, Chemistry and Biology laboratories, is designed to improve the study and learning of science subjects in Akwa-Ibom state.

Mr. Esimaje Brikinn highlighted that the Agbami parties have built, equipped and donated 39 Science Laboratory Complexes across the country in addition to eight conventional and hybrid libraries plus the Agbami Medical and Engineering Professionals Scholarship (AMEPS) to boost education development in Nigeria.

“Since inception of the AMEPS in 2009, over 16,547 students from all the states of Nigeria have benefitted from the scholarship programme, out of which 715 students have graduated with first class degrees,” he noted. He added that about 1,489 students from Akwa-Ibom State have benefited from the Agbami scholarship programme.

Esimaje further stated that beyond the education sector, the Agbami parties have also made substantial investments in health infrastructure, especially in the management of tuberculosis disease through the building of 28 standard chest clinics with consulting rooms; fully equipped laboratories with mobile X-ray units and gene expert machines, in health institutions across the country. “The parties have also donated nine mother and childcare centers and one medical diagnostics laboratory in some States in Nigeria”, he stated.

