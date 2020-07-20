TRCN sets new examination date

A new date for the Professional Qualifying Exams (PQE) for registered candidates have been set. The exam which was earlier slated for 24 and 25 of April was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

All candidates will be informed regarding the set date, time, and examination centre via SMS. Messages will be sent to the phone number registered by the candidate while filling out application forms.

The exam is set to take place on 24 and 25 July 2020 across the Nation.

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria is a department under the umbrella of The Federal Ministry of Education.

The purpose of the PQE is to ensure all classroom teachers irrespective of their educational level are certified as intellectually fit to teach by the body.

Candidates yet to receive messages should look forward to it while they prepare for the exam.

All candidates are expected to use a face mask to the examination centre as a “No mask no exam” regulation has been passed by the body.

Classroom teachers who have not been certified by the body risk losing their job.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...