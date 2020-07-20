Sowore, others, demands N2bn damages over libelous publication against Malami

By Taiye Agbaje

Abuja, July 20, 2020 a group, Global Integrity Crusade Network, on Monday, dragged Omoyele Sowore, Publisher of Sahara Reporters, and three others before the Federal High Court, Abuja, over publications alleged to be libelous against Abubakar Malami, Attorney-General of Federation (AGF).

Also joined in the fundamental rights enforcement suit numbered: FHC/ABJ/CS/816/2020 as respondents are Kabir Akingbolu, Sahara Reporters Inc., and Vanguard Media Limited as 2nd to 4th respondents.

In the application, the group prayed the court to declare “that the publications by the 1st and 2nd respondents using the platforms of the 3rd and 4th respondents on 10th, 11th,12th, 13th, 14th and 18th July, 2020 with the captions: ‘Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malachi, buys multi-million naira mansion for newly married son, guests flout social distancing guidelines during lavish wedding ceremony,’

‘Exposed: How AGF Malami granted approval to firm standing trial in court for stealing crude oil, diesel to auction goofs seized from it,’ among other publications are traumatic, damaging and defamatory to Alhajl Abubakar Malaml, SAN, and therefore tantamount to violation of his fundamental rights to dignty of human person, private and family life as well as Integrity.

This, they said, are enshrined In Sections 34 and 37 of the 1999 Constitutiin on of the Federal Republic of Nigena (as amended) and Articles 4 and 5 of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights (Ratificatlon and Enforcement) Act Cap A9, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

“A DECLARATION that the 1st and 2nd respondents by consistently peddling propaganda, fake news and blackmail against Alhajl Abubakar Malaml, using the platforms of the 3rd and 4th respondents vlde their websites: www.saharareporters.com, www.vanguardngr.com and other electronic means such as Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook are out to incite the general public against Alhajl Abubakar Malami, SAN as well as injure his character and lower his estimation in the eyes of nght-thinkmg persons in the society.”

The group, through its lawyer, Edward Omaga, urged the court to order a retraction of the libelous publications, tender an apology and award a sum of N2 billion to be severally paid by all respondents to Malami.

As at the time of filing the report, the case is yet to be assigned to a judge.

